Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees hit the field on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Jordan Montgomery, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 112 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 378 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.472 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (5-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 7/1/2023 Yankees W 11-4 Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.