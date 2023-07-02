On Sunday, Tommy Edman (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .238.

In 41 of 78 games this year (52.6%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has driven in a run in 16 games this year (20.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .250 AVG .223 .298 OBP .317 .386 SLG .405 10 XBH 14 4 HR 3 19 RBI 9 25/8 K/BB 21/16 7 SB 7

