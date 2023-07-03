Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Brendan Donovan (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Yankees.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .280 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this season (45 of 74), with more than one hit 20 times (27.0%).
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has driven home a run in 17 games this year (23.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 28 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.289
|AVG
|.269
|.374
|OBP
|.370
|.437
|SLG
|.387
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|18/17
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
