Cardinals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (48-37) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48) at 6:40 PM ET (on July 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Braxton Garrett (4-2) for the Marlins and Miles Mikolas (4-5) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (383 total runs).
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|Astros
|L 10-7
|Miles Mikolas vs Cristian Javier
|June 29
|Astros
|L 14-0
|Adam Wainwright vs J.P. France
|July 1
|Yankees
|W 11-4
|Jack Flaherty vs Luis Severino
|July 1
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Matthew Liberatore vs Ian Hamilton
|July 2
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Jordan Montgomery vs Gerrit Cole
|July 3
|@ Marlins
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Braxton Garrett
|July 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 6
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Eury Pérez
|July 7
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Michael Kopech
|July 8
|@ White Sox
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs TBA
