Nolan Gorman -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is batting .232 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 59.5% of his games this year (44 of 74), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Gorman has driven in a run in 26 games this year (35.1%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 37
.282 AVG .185
.368 OBP .269
.556 SLG .369
14 XBH 12
10 HR 6
32 RBI 17
46/17 K/BB 42/15
2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Garrett (4-2) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
