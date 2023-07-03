Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .242 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 53.2% of his games this season (42 of 79), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.3% of his games this season, Edman has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (38.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .257 AVG .223 .303 OBP .317 .389 SLG .405 10 XBH 14 4 HR 3 19 RBI 9 25/8 K/BB 21/16 7 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings