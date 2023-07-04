Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has nine doubles, five home runs and 33 walks while hitting .256.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 31 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in five games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has had an RBI in 19 games this season (35.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.4%).

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .234 AVG .277 .351 OBP .371 .319 SLG .436 4 XBH 10 2 HR 3 10 RBI 14 20/18 K/BB 26/15 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings