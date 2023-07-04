Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Marlins Player Props
|Cardinals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Marlins
|Cardinals vs Marlins Odds
|Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has nine doubles, five home runs and 33 walks while hitting .256.
- Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 31 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in five games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has had an RBI in 19 games this season (35.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.4%).
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.234
|AVG
|.277
|.351
|OBP
|.371
|.319
|SLG
|.436
|4
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|14
|20/18
|K/BB
|26/15
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.