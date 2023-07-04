After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .277.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Arenado is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Arenado has recorded a hit in 57 of 80 games this season (71.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has driven in a run in 32 games this year (40.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .321 AVG .234 .371 OBP .278 .526 SLG .455 17 XBH 15 7 HR 9 26 RBI 29 29/13 K/BB 34/10 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings