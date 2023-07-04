Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .277.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Arenado is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Arenado has recorded a hit in 57 of 80 games this season (71.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 32 games this year (40.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.321
|AVG
|.234
|.371
|OBP
|.278
|.526
|SLG
|.455
|17
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|29
|29/13
|K/BB
|34/10
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
