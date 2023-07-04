Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Marlins.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .237 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
- DeJong has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has driven home a run in 16 games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 40.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.200
|AVG
|.265
|.281
|OBP
|.331
|.388
|SLG
|.513
|6
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|16
|29/8
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 92 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
