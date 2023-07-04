Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Willson Contreras (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .222 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 51.4% of his games this year (38 of 74), with more than one hit 17 times (23.0%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (9.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (22 of 74), with more than one RBI five times (6.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.254
|AVG
|.189
|.338
|OBP
|.289
|.425
|SLG
|.348
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|14
|34/14
|K/BB
|35/15
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
