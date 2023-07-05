Nolan Arenado -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .275.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
  • In 57 of 81 games this year (70.4%) Arenado has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
  • Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (18.5%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado has had an RBI in 32 games this season (39.5%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 40
.321 AVG .229
.371 OBP .273
.526 SLG .446
17 XBH 15
7 HR 9
26 RBI 29
29/13 K/BB 35/10
1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (92 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hoeing (1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.