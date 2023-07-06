Thursday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (51-37) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-2) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (5-5) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 8-12 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (398 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule