After batting .233 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Marlins.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 120th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 45 of 77 games this year (58.4%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has homered in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 77), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has driven home a run in 27 games this season (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 27 of 77 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .282 AVG .185 .368 OBP .272 .556 SLG .385 14 XBH 13 10 HR 7 32 RBI 19 46/17 K/BB 43/16 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings