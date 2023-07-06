After batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

DeJong is hitting .234 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has driven home a run in 16 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (40.7%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Home Away 25 GP 34 .200 AVG .258 .281 OBP .331 .388 SLG .492 6 XBH 14 5 HR 7 11 RBI 16 29/8 K/BB 40/10 1 SB 3

