Luis Robert and Nolan Arenado are the hottest hitters on the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, who play on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 14 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 12-16, a 42.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 44 of 86 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-25 19-27 17-16 19-35 27-38 9-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.