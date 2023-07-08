Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .242 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%) Carlson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
  • Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carlson has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (13 of 53), with two or more RBI five times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 19 of 53 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 25
.247 AVG .237
.330 OBP .337
.393 SLG .355
7 XBH 4
3 HR 2
12 RBI 8
18/9 K/BB 22/8
2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Toussaint (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
