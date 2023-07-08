The field for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California at Pebble Beach Golf Links will include Rose Zhang. The tournament takes place from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Zhang at the U.S. Women's Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Rose Zhang Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Zhang has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in her last 20 rounds.

Zhang has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five appearances, Zhang has one win and two top-10 finishes.

In her past five events, Zhang has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

Zhang has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 26 -3 282 1 4 1 2 $627,311

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, which is longer than the 6,509-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The average course Zhang has played in the past year (6,621 yards) is 112 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,509).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -1. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was good enough to place her in the 95th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Zhang shot better than 83% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Zhang recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Zhang had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.6).

Zhang carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Zhang's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Zhang ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Zhang bettered the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards

