Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. White Sox on July 9, 2023
Nolan Arenado and Luis Robert are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 94 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .285/.331/.521 slash line so far this year.
- Arenado has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 97 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .288/.371/.481 slash line so far this year.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with .
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Giolito Stats
- Lucas Giolito (6-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 19th start of the season.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Giolito has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 30th in WHIP (1.168), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at Angels
|Jun. 28
|7.0
|6
|4
|4
|9
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 23
|6.0
|3
|3
|1
|10
|1
|at Mariners
|Jun. 17
|5.0
|8
|3
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|8
|1
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Robert Stats
- Robert has recorded 91 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.331/.568 so far this season.
- Robert has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 82 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI.
- He's slashing .247/.323/.437 on the season.
- Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double and two RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
