Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .226 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 35 of 62 games this year (56.5%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his plate appearances.
- DeJong has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (17 of 62), with more than one RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (38.7%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|37
|.200
|AVG
|.242
|.281
|OBP
|.310
|.388
|SLG
|.455
|6
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|29/8
|K/BB
|44/10
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Giolito (6-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 30th in WHIP (1.168), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
