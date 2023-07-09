Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Willson Contreras (hitting .429 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .235 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Contreras is batting .529 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has had a hit in 41 of 77 games this year (53.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this year (23 of 77), with two or more RBI six times (7.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.254
|AVG
|.217
|.338
|OBP
|.315
|.425
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|34/14
|K/BB
|38/16
|4
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (6-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 30th in WHIP (1.168), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
