Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Miles Mikolas on Friday. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 121 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .426.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (415 total).

The Cardinals are eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cardinals strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 12 average in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.467).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Mikolas is looking to record his eighth quality start of the year.

Mikolas will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox L 8-7 Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Touki Toussaint 7/9/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals - Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/19/2023 Marlins - Home - -

