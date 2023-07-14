When the St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) and Washington Nationals (36-54) meet in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 14, Miles Mikolas will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the mound. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.45 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 19 (42.2%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 3-6 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice over the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 33 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 18-18 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+105) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +2000 - 4th

