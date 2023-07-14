Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-1.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .241.
- Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (31 of 54), with at least two hits seven times (13.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Carlson has driven home a run in 13 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 19 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.247
|AVG
|.234
|.330
|OBP
|.355
|.393
|SLG
|.351
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/9
|K/BB
|22/11
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.45), 59th in WHIP (1.440), and 56th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.
