Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI against the White Sox.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .240 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks.
- Contreras will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .647 with two homers during his last games.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (42 of 78), with more than one hit 20 times (25.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.254
|AVG
|.228
|.338
|OBP
|.331
|.425
|SLG
|.414
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|38/17
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.45), 59th in WHIP (1.440), and 56th in K/9 (6.7).
