A quarterfinal is up next for Francisco Cerundolo in the Nordea Open, and he will play Federico Coria. Cerundolo has the fourth-best odds (+500) to be crowned champion at Bastad Tennis Stadium.

Cerundolo at the 2023 Nordea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Cerundolo's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 5:00 AM ET), Cerundolo will face Coria, after defeating Luca van Assche 6-2, 6-3 in the last round.

Cerundolo Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Cerundolo defeated No. 77-ranked van Assche, 6-2, 6-3.

Cerundolo has won one of his 26 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 34-24.

Cerundolo is 19-11 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament titles.

Cerundolo has played 25.9 games per match in his 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In his 30 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Cerundolo has averaged 25.4 games.

Over the past year, Cerundolo has been victorious in 29.1% of his return games and 74.8% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Cerundolo has won 74.9% of his games on serve, and 34.2% on return.

