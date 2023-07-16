At Salzburg Tennis Club today, in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 final, No. 269-ranked Lukas Neumayer will match up against No. 72 Sebastian Ofner. If you're looking for a live stream, ESPN will have the match.

ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

Finals

July 16

Finals Date: July 16

Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg, Austria

Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today - July 16

Match Round Match Time Lukas Neumayer vs. Sebastian Ofner Final 5:00 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Neumayer vs. Ofner

Ofner has registered an 11-5 record on the year in five tournaments, failing to claim any tournament wins.

This year, Ofner has played 16 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 52.6% game winning percentage. He averages 26.8 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

On clay courts, Ofner has played 12 matches (averaging 27.5 games per match and 10 games per set).

Ofner has a 73.9% service game winning percentage and a 28.6% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (113 service games won out of 153, and 46 return games won out of 161).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Sebastian Ofner Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-0, 6-2 Semifinal Lukas Neumayer Blaz Rola 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 Semifinal

