Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .283 with 30 walks and 39 runs scored.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 81 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.2% of those games.
- He has homered in 10 games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (11.1%).
- In 37.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.287
|AVG
|.279
|.372
|OBP
|.365
|.462
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|25/13
|K/BB
|24/17
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 57th in WHIP (1.435), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
