On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .283 with 30 walks and 39 runs scored.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 81 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.2% of those games.

He has homered in 10 games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (11.1%).

In 37.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .287 AVG .279 .372 OBP .365 .462 SLG .379 12 XBH 6 6 HR 4 20 RBI 12 25/13 K/BB 24/17 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings