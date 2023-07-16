Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) and the Washington Nationals (37-55) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 16.

The Cardinals will call on Jack Flaherty (6-5) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (6-7).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 3-0.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 20, or 43.5%, of those games.

St. Louis has entered nine games this season favored by -190 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 429 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule