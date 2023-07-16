Cardinals vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) and the Washington Nationals (37-55) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 16.
The Cardinals will call on Jack Flaherty (6-5) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (6-7).
Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 3-0.
- St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 20, or 43.5%, of those games.
- St. Louis has entered nine games this season favored by -190 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 429 (4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ White Sox
|L 8-7
|Jordan Montgomery vs Dylan Cease
|July 8
|@ White Sox
|W 3-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Touki Toussaint
|July 9
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Steven Matz vs Lucas Giolito
|July 15
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
|July 15
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Steven Matz vs Jake Irvin
|July 16
|Nationals
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|July 17
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Marlins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs TBA
|July 19
|Marlins
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
