Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in baseball with 126 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .429.

The Cardinals rank 11th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 11th in runs scored with 429 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-highest WHIP (1.462).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (6-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering nine hits.

Flaherty is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Flaherty is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 White Sox L 8-7 Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Touki Toussaint 7/9/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/15/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 7/15/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals - Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/19/2023 Marlins - Home Miles Mikolas Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs - Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele

