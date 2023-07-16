Player prop betting options for Nolan Arenado, Lane Thomas and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals matchup at Busch Stadium on Sunday, starting at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Flaherty Stats

Jack Flaherty (6-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 18th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jul. 6 6.2 9 0 0 5 2 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 6.0 4 0 0 4 2 at Nationals Jun. 19 6.1 10 6 6 5 1 vs. Giants Jun. 13 4.1 10 6 6 3 3 at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 64 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .283/.332/.522 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBI (99 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .283/.368/.471 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .300/.346/.493 on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

