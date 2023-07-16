On Sunday, Paul DeJong (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

DeJong enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300.

DeJong has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.2% of his games this season, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 38 .215 AVG .250 .288 OBP .315 .398 SLG .463 7 XBH 15 5 HR 7 12 RBI 18 31/8 K/BB 45/10 1 SB 3

