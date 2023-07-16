On Sunday, Willson Contreras (hitting .455 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Contreras enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .588 with two homers.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (11.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has an RBI in 25 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .261 AVG .228 .342 OBP .331 .449 SLG .414 16 XBH 15 5 HR 6 19 RBI 18 35/14 K/BB 38/17 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings