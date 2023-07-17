On Monday, Brendan Donovan (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 80th in slugging.
  • Donovan has gotten a hit in 51 of 82 games this season (62.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 21 games this season (25.6%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 41
.293 AVG .279
.379 OBP .365
.469 SLG .379
13 XBH 6
6 HR 4
21 RBI 12
26/14 K/BB 24/17
2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 19th, 1.134 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
