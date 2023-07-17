When the Miami Marlins (53-42) and St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) meet in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Monday, July 17, Jesus Luzardo will get the nod for the Marlins, while the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the hill. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.29 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Cardinals' game versus the Marlins but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to take down the Marlins with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 41 times and won 29, or 70.7%, of those games.

The Marlins have a 29-12 record (winning 70.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won 13 of 29 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +2200 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.