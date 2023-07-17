Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Marlins on July 17, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Luis Arraez and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Miami Marlins matchup at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Mikolas Stats
- Miles Mikolas (5-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 21st start of the season.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Mikolas has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 41st, 1.271 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|6.1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 28
|5.2
|7
|5
|5
|4
|3
|at Nationals
|Jun. 21
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|3
|1
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 96 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .280/.331/.516 so far this year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 101 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .285/.370/.480 slash line on the season.
- Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 130 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .380/.431/.468 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 8
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 18 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 52 RBI (82 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .248/.346/.521 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
