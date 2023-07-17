After hitting .293 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 37 walks.
  • Nootbaar will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer over the course of his last games.
  • In 64.5% of his 62 games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22 games this season (35.5%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.1%) he had more than one.
  • In 30 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 33
.243 AVG .278
.357 OBP .364
.346 SLG .429
5 XBH 13
3 HR 3
12 RBI 15
22/20 K/BB 37/17
2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Luzardo (8-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 109 1/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.