After hitting .293 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 37 walks.

Nootbaar will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 64.5% of his 62 games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (35.5%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.1%) he had more than one.

In 30 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .243 AVG .278 .357 OBP .364 .346 SLG .429 5 XBH 13 3 HR 3 12 RBI 15 22/20 K/BB 37/17 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings