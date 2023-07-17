Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (59 of 90), with at least two hits 33 times (36.7%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .291 AVG .280 .404 OBP .338 .515 SLG .450 19 XBH 18 9 HR 7 27 RBI 22 49/30 K/BB 39/17 5 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings