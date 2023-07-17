Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (59 of 90), with at least two hits 33 times (36.7%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.291
|AVG
|.280
|.404
|OBP
|.338
|.515
|SLG
|.450
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|22
|49/30
|K/BB
|39/17
|5
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (8-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 109 1/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6).
