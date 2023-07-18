Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Luis Arraez and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Miami Marlins matchup at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

In 18 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 18 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 19th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 38th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 7 4.1 3 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 6.2 2 1 0 6 3 vs. Astros Jun. 27 6.2 6 2 1 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 20 7.0 4 1 1 6 1 vs. Giants Jun. 14 6.1 7 3 3 7 2

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 98 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.332/.520 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 103 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.371/.479 so far this season.

Goldschmidt enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 131 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .378/.428/.464 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 52 RBI (83 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .249/.346/.521 slash line on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

