Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Marlins on July 18, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Luis Arraez and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Miami Marlins matchup at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- In 18 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 19th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 38th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|4.1
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|6.2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 20
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has collected 98 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.332/.520 so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has put up 103 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .287/.371/.479 so far this season.
- Goldschmidt enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 131 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .378/.428/.464 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 52 RBI (83 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .249/.346/.521 slash line on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
