The St. Louis Cardinals (41-53) ride a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Miami Marlins (53-43) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (6-7) for the Cardinals and Edward Cabrera (5-5) for the Marlins.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.23 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (5-5, 4.70 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Montgomery (6-7) for his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, July 8.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.23 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 18 games.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

In 18 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, June 14 against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings during 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.

Cabrera has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Cabrera will try to collect his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

