Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lars Nootbaar -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on July 18 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .262 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 37 walks.
- Nootbaar will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer in his last games.
- In 65.1% of his games this season (41 of 63), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 9.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this season (22 of 63), with more than one RBI five times (7.9%).
- In 47.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.243
|AVG
|.278
|.353
|OBP
|.364
|.342
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|15
|23/20
|K/BB
|37/17
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, June 14 against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
