On Tuesday, Nolan Gorman (.588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Marlins.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 14 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks while batting .239.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 116th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

In 50 of 85 games this season (58.8%) Gorman has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has driven home a run in 30 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (34 of 85), with two or more runs seven times (8.2%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .297 AVG .185 .377 OBP .268 .580 SLG .377 17 XBH 15 11 HR 7 36 RBI 20 49/18 K/BB 53/17 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings