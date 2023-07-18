Austin Hays leads the Baltimore Orioles (57-36) into a matchup against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Hays is at .306, the eighth-best average in the league, while Freeman is fourth at .321.

The probable starters are Tyler Wells (7-4) for the Orioles and Michael Grove (1-2) for the Dodgers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (7-4, 3.18 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (1-2, 6.89 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

The Orioles will hand the ball to Wells (7-4) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.18 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .193.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Wells will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

Grove (1-2 with a 6.89 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.89, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .302 batting average against him.

So far this year, Grove has not registered a quality start.

Grove has put together five starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.