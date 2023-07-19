The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .659 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .285 with 32 walks and 41 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

Donovan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 62.7% of his games this season (52 of 83), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (27.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (13.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .291 AVG .279 .379 OBP .365 .483 SLG .379 14 XBH 6 7 HR 4 22 RBI 12 26/15 K/BB 24/17 2 SB 2

