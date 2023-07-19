The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins will send Dakota Hudson and Sandy Alcantara, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh-best in baseball with 130 total home runs.

St. Louis' .430 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB with a .256 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 11th in runs scored with 448 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-worst WHIP (1.455).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Hudson starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of four appearances so far.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 7/15/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins - Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs - Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Drew Smyly 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson

