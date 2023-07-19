Player props are listed for Nolan Arenado and Luis Arraez, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 100 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.336/.529 on the year.

Arenado hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 49 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .285/.371/.475 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 132 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .376/.425/.462 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 84 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .248/.344/.516 on the season.

Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

