Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Marlins on July 19, 2023
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Nolan Arenado and Luis Arraez, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has recorded 100 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.336/.529 on the year.
- Arenado hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 49 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .285/.371/.475 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 132 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .376/.425/.462 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has collected 84 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .248/.344/.516 on the season.
- Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.