On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (hitting .424 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .238.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 43 of 81 games this season (53.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (25.9%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (11.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (30.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.6%).

He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .248 AVG .228 .331 OBP .331 .428 SLG .414 16 XBH 15 5 HR 6 19 RBI 18 39/15 K/BB 38/17 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings