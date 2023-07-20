The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Marlins.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .242 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 114th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Gorman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with two homers.

In 59.8% of his games this season (52 of 87), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (18.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 87), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has driven home a run in 32 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 35 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .301 AVG .185 .377 OBP .268 .596 SLG .377 19 XBH 15 12 HR 7 41 RBI 20 51/18 K/BB 53/17 3 SB 3

