On Thursday, Paul DeJong (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

DeJong has had a hit in 41 of 69 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.2%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

DeJong has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this season (19 of 69), with two or more RBI seven times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (39.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 38 .222 AVG .250 .292 OBP .315 .380 SLG .463 7 XBH 15 5 HR 7 12 RBI 18 34/9 K/BB 45/10 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings