Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, July 20 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.473) and OPS (.843) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- In 65.6% of his games this year (61 of 93), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (36.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (12.9%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has an RBI in 30 of 93 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (46.2%), including 11 multi-run games (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.288
|AVG
|.280
|.401
|OBP
|.338
|.497
|SLG
|.450
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|22
|52/32
|K/BB
|39/17
|5
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman (10-6 with a 2.88 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.