Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .262 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 12 doubles, six home runs and 40 walks while batting .258.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this year (43 of 66), with multiple hits 15 times (22.7%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Nootbaar has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 33 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.237
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.365
|.331
|SLG
|.423
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|15
|27/22
|K/BB
|39/18
|3
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele will look for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.96), 19th in WHIP (1.110), and 42nd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
